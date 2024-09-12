SH60 Reopened Following Crash - Tasman
Thursday, 12 September 2024, 7:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 60, near Harley Road, Tasman, has now
reopened following a late morning crash.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported to Police around
11.30am.
Three people received minor to serious
injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
