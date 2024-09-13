Hoiho: The World's Rarest Penguin Takes The Spotlight

Supplied: Dunedin Wildlife Hospital

Following the viral success of John Oliver's pūteketeke (Australasian crested grebe) campaign, which garnered over 290,000 votes and raised $600,000, this year’s Bird of the Year competition is set for another global sensation. This time, it seems like the focus is on the Hoiho (Yellow-Eyed Penguin), the world's rarest penguin, which is critically endangered with just 131 breeding pairs left on New Zealand’s mainland.

Hoiho are native to Dunedin and the eastern coast of New Zealand’s South Island. Their population has been severely impacted by human activity and climate change, both at sea and on land. From historical hunting and habitat destruction to modern threats like predation and habitat encroachment, the penguins face numerous challenges. Today, marine impacts such as pollution, overfishing, and rising sea temperatures are the biggest drivers of the species' decline.

Often described as "ocean sentinels," Hoiho are highly sensitive to changes in marine ecosystems, making them key indicators of ocean health. However, the cumulative effect of multiple threats has made them increasingly vulnerable.

Three Dunedin organizations are leading the charge in the fight to save these penguins: the Yellow-Eyed Penguin Trust, Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital, and the Otago Peninsula Environmental Restoration Alliance (OPERA). Their work, much of which is privately funded, includes cutting-edge research, veterinary care, rehabilitation, and large-scale environmental restoration efforts.

Jordana Whyte, Manager of Dunedin’s Wildlife Hospital, shared the hospital’s groundbreaking success in incubating and hatching Hoiho eggs—a world first. "We've raised 217 healthy chicks through the tireless efforts of our staff and the incredible support from our community," says Whyte.

Trudi Webster, Science Advisor for the Yellow-Eyed Penguin Trust, stressed the importance of campaigns like Bird of the Year in raising awareness. "Visibility is crucial. Without the ongoing support of the Dunedin community, we may have already lost the Hoiho," she warned.

Jerad Haldan, Co-Owner of OPERA, emphasized the importance of collaboration. "Our joint efforts have led to vital research suggesting that the northern population of Hoiho is genetically distinct from the southern population, putting the mainland population at even greater risk."

The campaign for Hoiho has garnered international support from conservation advocates, including Dr. Jane Goodall, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, and opposition leader Chris Hipkins.

Charlie Buchan, Campaign Manager and Marketing Manager at Tūhura Otago Museum, says, "It’s incredible to see such widespread support. We’re not just vying for the title of Bird of the Year; we’re fighting to secure funding and long-term support for this endangered species. Without urgent action, Hoiho could disappear in our lifetime."

International Support: "I have visited Dunedin and witnessed the extraordinary work being done to protect the Hoiho. Their survival is critical, and I fully support their campaign for Bird of the Year," says Dr. Jane Goodall.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark also expressed her support: "The Hoiho embodies the resilience of Aotearoa. It is essential that we safeguard this species for future generations."

With just two days left in the Bird of the Year competition, the Hoiho currently leads the race, but it remains a close contest. The campaign continues to gain momentum, reminding us all of the urgent need to protect this iconic species.

© Scoop Media

