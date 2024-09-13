Three Arrested Following Maraetai Aggravated Robbery

Police have quickly rounded up a trio following an aggravated robbery in Maraetai this afternoon.

At 12.30pm, three offenders entered a dairy on Maraetai School Road, one of which was carrying a screwdriver.

“This group stole products and attempted to run out of the store,” Inspector Rakana Cook, of Counties Manukau East Police, says.

“Outside they encountered members of the public, who intervened and recovered much of the stolen items.”

The offenders eventually fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

“A short time later, this vehicle has collided with another vehicle at low speed bringing the vehicle to a halt.”

All three ran on foot, but a Police unit had arrived on scene and took the group into custody without further incident.

Inspector Cook says those arrested are two females, aged 15 and 19, and a 15-year-old male.

“It is fortunate that no one suffered injuries this afternoon as a result of this group’s actions,” he says.

“This matter is now in the hands of our investigations staff and charges will be considered.”

