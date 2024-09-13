Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three Arrested Following Maraetai Aggravated Robbery

Friday, 13 September 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have quickly rounded up a trio following an aggravated robbery in Maraetai this afternoon.

At 12.30pm, three offenders entered a dairy on Maraetai School Road, one of which was carrying a screwdriver.

“This group stole products and attempted to run out of the store,” Inspector Rakana Cook, of Counties Manukau East Police, says.

“Outside they encountered members of the public, who intervened and recovered much of the stolen items.”

The offenders eventually fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

“A short time later, this vehicle has collided with another vehicle at low speed bringing the vehicle to a halt.”

All three ran on foot, but a Police unit had arrived on scene and took the group into custody without further incident.

Inspector Cook says those arrested are two females, aged 15 and 19, and a 15-year-old male.

“It is fortunate that no one suffered injuries this afternoon as a result of this group’s actions,” he says.

“This matter is now in the hands of our investigations staff and charges will be considered.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 