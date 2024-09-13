Lanes Reopened Following Car Fire, Auckland Southern Motorway - Auckland City
All lanes are now clear on Auckland's Southern Motorway, following a car fire.
Police thank motorists for their patience as emergency services worked at the scene.
This past week has seen the coalition of chaos in fully dysfunctional mode. In the last six days, ACT and NZF have had two strikingly different responses to two strikingly similar problems in two key sectors of the economy: supermarkets and energy companies.
The Waitangi Tribunal is recommending the Crown step down in its efforts to amend the Takutai Moana Act and make a genuine effort to engage with Māori before it causes irreparable damage.
Former National cabinet minister, businessman and New Zealand’s first America’s Cup campaign director “Aussie” Malcolm has died in Whangarei after a short illness, in his 84th year, surrounded by family and friends.
Peter Boshier has announced investigations of Auckland Transport and Wellington Water along with the Wellington City Council, Queenstown Lakes District Council and Marlborough District Council.
New Zealand's Government is enhancing mpox vaccine access following two confirmed cases linked to Winter Pride Festival, while maintaining that overall risk remains low.
Global Indigenous leaders and environmentalists condemn New Zealand's Treaty Principles Bill as a significant affront to Māori rights and democratic processes, urging government respect for Te Tiriti o Waitangi.