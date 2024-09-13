The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro’s Statement On The Death Of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

Governor-General The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro’s statement on the death of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

"Papa te whatitiri, hikohiko te uira, i kanapu i te rangi, te whetu ki raro ra, rū ana te whenua, au, au, aue te mamae. He kura i tangihia, he maimai aroha, mou, kua riro ki te kāpunipunitanga o te tangata. Waiho mai mātou ki muri nei, tangi ai, haku ai, mōteatea ai i a koutou i kahakina e ngā ringa o te pō.

Haere atu rā, haere atu rā, moe mai rā, e te Kiingi, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

The thunder crashes, the lightning flashes, it illuminates the heavens, and hammers downward. The land is forever shaking.

The sadness within is palpable at the hearing of your passing. We are left bereft, in the knowledge that you have returned to the ancestors.

Farewell e te Ariki nui, Kiingi Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

It was with great sorrow that I received the news of the death of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII. All Waikato-Tainui and Kingitanga will be mourning the passing of their leader, and his loss will be felt across Māoridom and the wider Pacific.

Kiingi Tuheitia built on the mahi of his forebears, advocating for Waikato-Tainui and promoting peace and unity. He inspired iwi Māori to hold fast to our identity and take pride in our reo.

My husband Richard and I will treasure our memories of the time we spent with Kiingi Tuheitia and Te Makau Ariki, at Waitangi and at the Coronation of King Charles III in London.

On behalf of all New Zealanders, I extend sincere condolences to Te Makau Ariki, Whatumoana, Korotangi and Ngā Wai Hono I Te Po."

