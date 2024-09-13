Tamariki And Rangatahi Draft Action Plan And Strategy Approved

29 August 2024

Around 800 Porirua young people had input into an updated Porirua City Council strategy that reinforces the importance of tamariki and rangatahi to our city.

The refreshed Tamariki and Rangatahi Strategy and Action Plan 2024-2027 was approved at today’s Te Kaunihera o Porirua Council meeting.

The refresh reaffirms the Council’s strategic priorities to keep tamariki and rangatahi at the heart of our city and to create thriving communities where everyone can be safe and healthy - at home, work or play.

To ensure it continues to remain relevant, the draft strategy was taken out to tamariki and rangatahi, key stakeholders and our communities. This involved hearing from around 800 people aged 10-24 years, and included surveys, workshops in classrooms and more in-depth interviews. It was also aligned with our new Ola Kamataga Beginning of Life 2024-2027 and Maungaroa 2050 strategies.

It incorporates the Mana Taiohi principles, which were developed by Ara Taiohi (the peak body for youth development), and is underpinned by the right that young people have agency in their lives and the decisions that affect them.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says this youth-centric approach means that we involve our tamariki and rangatahi in decision making, where appropriate.

"They have told us that about what they value, and feedback from those involved in the engagement activities was they feel listened to and have enjoyed the opportunity to contribute," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"We heard that our rangatahi and tamariki particularly value our outdoor spaces, including playgrounds, beaches and places for biking, walking and hanging out, their mental and physical health, feeling safe and sporting and cultural events."

Alongside the refreshed strategy, a three-year action plan has been developed to ensure Council can meet the needs of our younger population more consistently and positions us for the future, focusing on partnerships and environmental, economic, social and cultural wellbeing.

The draft strategy builds on the award winning Children and Young People Strategic Framework 2018-2021, and has been updated to include a focus on mental health, the post-COVID-19 pandemic environment and the economic environment, and evolving issues such as climate change.

The cost of implementing the actions across Council for the strategy and action plan is a budgeted cost in the 2024-34 Long-term Plan, with financial implications consulted on and approved, particularly for year one of the action plan.

Measures for how the city will quantify successful delivery of the strategy will be part of a wider outcomes framework, which will incorporate our other strategies.

