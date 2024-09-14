Arrest Made Following Indecent Act, Palmerston North

A man has been taken into custody after he reportedly committed an indecent act in view of a Palmerston North medical centre yesterday afternoon, Friday 13 September.

Police responded to the scene on Victoria Avenue around 3:50pm locating and arresting the man.

Recent reports have led us to believe this was not the only incident, and there may be further victims to his alleged offending.

Police are appealing for witnesses or victims of similar offences yesterday including an incident where a man driving a green van was reported to have been chasing another vehicle down Featherston Street at about 2.15p.m. The driver was said to be waving a firearm out the window while following a red vehicle.

If you witnessed a similar offence recently and have not yet reported it to Police or witnessed the green van driving down Featherston Street yesterday, we would like to hear from you.

This behaviour is very concerning and presents a risk to members of the public and Police would like to reassure the community we take these offences seriously and in this case the man is now before the courts.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240913/6044

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

