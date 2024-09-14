Whanau Ora Community Clinic Acknowledges The Passing Of Kingi Tuheitia

Former Super-Intendant Wally Haumaha, Kingi Tuheitia and George Ngatai at Hopuhopu (Photo/Supplied)

August 30,2024

Today, we pause to reflect on the profound loss of Kingi Tuheitia, a revered leader whose influence and dedication to the people of New Zealand has left an indelible mark on our nation. His passing is a moment of immense sadness, not only for the Kīngitanga movement which he led with such distinction but for all who respected his commitment to fostering unity and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Māori.

Kingi Tuheitia ascended to the throne in 2006, following the legacy of his mother, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, he quickly established himself as a monarch deeply committed to the welfare and advancement of his people. His reign was characterized by his tireless efforts to advocate for the rights and interests of Māori communities throughout New Zealand. He was not only a king but also a father, a friend, and a guiding light for many Director George Ngatai said.

I first met Kingi Tuheitia during my tenure at Te Wananga o Aotearoa and both he and Te Makau Ariki Atawhai welcomed me into the fold of the wananga some 20 years ago. I felt embarrassed as I had no idea he would become the next Māori King. There they were sitting having a kai at our home in Manurewa.

Under Kingi Tuheitia’s leadership, the Kīngitanga movement grew stronger, becoming a central pillar in the promotion of Māori issues both domestically and internationally. Kingi Tuheitia's diplomatic endeavours saw him reaching out to build relationships across diverse communities, bridging gaps between people of various backgrounds and advocating for social justice and equity.

His commitment to education and the revitalization of the Māori language spoke volumes about his vision for a future where his people could thrive, rooted in the knowledge of their ancestors yet poised to navigate the complexities of the modern world. He championed numerous initiatives that aimed at improving the health, well-being, and economic stability of Māori people, always striving to lift the mana of his nation.

As we mourn the loss of Kingi Tuheitia, let us also celebrate his life and the enduring contributions he has made to our society. His was a reign marked by warmth, wisdom, and a profound commitment to the principles of unity and peace.

To the whānau and the wider community reeling from his passing, may you find solace in each other and in the rich legacy he leaves behind. His impact will resonate through generations, reminding us all of his dedication to a brighter, more inclusive future for Aotearoa New Zealand.

Noreira e Te Ariki e Te Kingi hoki atu ki te kainga tuturu mo tatou katoa. Ki Hawaiki nui ki Hawaiki roa ki Hawaiki pamamao ki to tatou Matua Nui I Te Rangi. Moe mai ra.

