Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fast Track Approval For Solar Farm In Marton

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:52 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Photo/Supplied

29 August 2024

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for a solar farm in Marton, Rangitīkei.

Harmony Energy NZ #3 applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves constructing and operating a solar farm on approximately 93 hectares of land to supply electricity to the national grid. It includes installing 28 power stations, two substations, a transformer, and underground electricity cables.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 165 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Harmony Energy solar farm - Marton decision report

More about fast-track consenting

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 