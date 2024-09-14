Fast Track Approval For Solar Farm In Marton

Photo/Supplied

29 August 2024

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for a solar farm in Marton, Rangitīkei.

Harmony Energy NZ #3 applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves constructing and operating a solar farm on approximately 93 hectares of land to supply electricity to the national grid. It includes installing 28 power stations, two substations, a transformer, and underground electricity cables.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 165 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Harmony Energy solar farm - Marton decision report

More about fast-track consenting

