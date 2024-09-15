Road Blocked, SH30, Maniaiti / Benneydale - Waikato
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 30 near Maniaiti / Benneydale is currently
blocked after a logging truck has rolled.
There have
been no injuries, however the road is closed while the
blockage is cleared.
Motorists are advised to take an
alternate route, or expect
delays.
