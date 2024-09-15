Ngāti Ranginui Pays Tribute To Kiingi Tuheitia

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

30 August, 2024

Pohūhū ana mai a Taupiri kuao ūe, ūe, āuē taukuri e

Nā wai taku ahi i tipoko kia māeke ai taku kiri

Nā Mate-Kai-Tangata, nā Aitua-horo-arikinui e

Tukuna te waikamo anō he uamairangi e

Tihorea ngā kahu o māuiui, o hārukiruki i tō tinana

Haere rirerire atu rā ki ō tuaiho e tatari mai nā

Hoki atu rā ki ngā tāhuna o Rongomaiwhiti

Ki a Hawaiiki tau e taku āriki e moe e…

Ngāti Ranginui, are deeply saddened by the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII. Our relationship with Waikato and Tainui iwi predates the establishment of the Kiingitanga through our alignment and defiance in the time of the land wars. We were very much part of the establishment of the Kiingitanga and have been supporters of the Kaupapa ever since by having members on the Kauhanganui and later the Kaunihera, Kings Council.

The annual Poukai at Huria is another example of how this relationship has remained strong over the years. Since the opening of Tamateapokaiwhenua in 1956 the institution of poukai has been a constant and provides the opportunity to connect intimately with the King and our wider Waikato, Tainui whānau. Sharing the poukai with other Marae including Tutereinga, Wairoa, Hangarau and more recently Whareroa meant that the kaupapa is kept active and alive throughout Tauranga Moana. Kiingi Tuheitia would also attend significant events we would host as did his mother the late Queen Te Ataairangikaahu and Grandfather King Koroki before him.

Kiingi Tuheitia will be fondly remembered amongst many other things, for his steely determination, drive for Kotahitanga and his passion for creating better futures for Māori. We extend our deepest condolences to Makau Ariki, their tamariki, mokopuna and Te Kahui Ariki.

You will see that arrangements have been made to attend the tangihanga as Tauranga Moana and that a pānui has been sent regarding these logistics.

Kiingi Tuheitia’s committment to fulfilling the obligations of his role despite ailing health is testament to his immense love for the people.

Moe mai rā e te Kiingi, piki atu rā ki nga rirerire o te rangi, ki te tauranga o Ihoa o ngā mano.

Charlie Rahiri

Chair – Ngāti Ranginui

