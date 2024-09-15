Nominate For The 2025 Western Bay Community Awards

30 August 2024

The Western Bay Community Awards bring together all those involved in the community and volunteer sector to celebrate and acknowledge their incredible community work, helping make Western Bay one of the greatest places to live.

Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council will again deliver the awards for 2025.

TECT Deputy Chairperson Mark Arundel says the awards allow the unsung heroes of our community to be recognised for their impact on Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty.

“Countless groups and individuals are working outside their own day-to-day lives, striving to make the Western Bay of Plenty a better place to live,” he says, “A thriving region is built with the efforts and enthusiasm of its people, and Tauranga and Western Bay have endless examples of hard-working people doing great things for various spaces within the community.”

Nominations for the 2025 awards open on Sunday, 1 September, across the usual six award categories, along with a new category added for 2025. Local community groups and/or individuals can be nominated for any or multiple of the award categories: Community Event Award, Sustainable Future Award, Diversity and Inclusion Award, Heart of the Community Award, Youth Spirit Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, and Best Collaboration Award.

The Best Collaboration Award is a new award category for 2025. Added to recognise community organisations and/or individuals who have joined forces to achieve a common goal, create positive change or try a new initiative. Whether through a joint project, innovative partnership, or collective initiatives, this award celebrates the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change and creating lasting impact.

If any nominees have dedicated much of their lifetime to the community, a Lifetime Service Award may be presented alongside the seven nominated categories. The People’s Choice Award, voted by the general public from all nominee finalists, will also be up for grabs in the new year once public voting opens in February 2025.

At this year’s 2024 Western Bay Community Awards, Live Well Waihi Beach won the Sustainable Future Award. Environmental Coordinator for Live Well Waihi Beach, Pip Coombes, says this annual event highlights what people and groups do to go the extra mile in our communities.

“Our award was a huge boost for our sustainability efforts and gave our volunteers real confidence that we are making a difference,” she says. “It reinforced what we are doing across our rohē and has had an amazing positive impact on our mahi locally!"

The 2025 Western Bay Community Awards will be held at Holy Trinity Tauranga on 20 March 2025, after an online showcase of all finalists in the seven weeks leading up to the awards evening. The online showcase will be shared across social media.

Lori Luke, Chief Executive Officer of Acorn Foundation says the Acorn Foundation loves being involved in the Western Bay Community Awards.

“Our team looks forward to the awards evening every year. You get a profound sense of pride in the amazing work done by charitable organisations and volunteers across the Western Bay of Plenty.”

BayTrust Chief Executive Alastair Rhodes says these awards not only celebrate individual and organisational achievements but also inspire others to engage in civic life, fostering a culture of mutual support and local pride.

“They strengthen the fabric of our community by highlighting valuable initiatives and encouraging continued engagement,” he says. “By bridging individual efforts with institutional support, community awards become catalysts for sustainable, positive change, amplifying their impact far beyond the recognition itself.”

Anyone can place a nomination for any of the seven award categories, and any community group or individual can be nominated for their contribution to the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty communities. Self-nominations are also encouraged.

Nominations are quick and easy, all done via a simple online form submitted at https://www.tect.org.nz/community-awards-2025/ by Thursday 31 October 2024.

Award Categories:

Community Event Award – Recognising a community-led event that not only excelled in its planning and delivery but also made a positive impact on the community by creating memorable experiences and strengthening communal ties.

Sustainable Future Award – Recognising those who have implemented innovative projects or practices that protect and enhance the environment or who have embedded sustainability into the core of their operations. It celebrates forward-thinking initiatives that address climate challenges and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

Diversity and Inclusion Award – Recognising efforts that break down barriers, create opportunities for all, and cultivate an environment where everyone feels valued and respected. It recognises a commitment to embracing differences and building a more inclusive, equitable community for everyone.

Heart of the Community Award – Recognises a group who have made an extraordinary impact through selfless dedication and unwavering commitment, embodying the true spirit of community by uplifting others and fostering a sense of togetherness that resonates throughout the community.

Youth Spirit Award – Recognising an inspiring individual under 25 who exemplifies the essence of community spirit through their contributions and dedication. A young person who actively engages in their community, makes a positive difference, and serves as a role model for their peers. Their passion, leadership, and commitment to helping others reflect the vibrant potential of our future leaders.

Volunteer of the Year Award – Recognising an exceptional individual whose dedication and selfless contributions have made a profound impact on the community. A volunteer who has gone above and beyond in their service, demonstrating unwavering commitment, passion, and generosity in their efforts to uplift and support others. Their outstanding contributions embody the true spirit of volunteerism and community service.

Best Collaboration Award - Recognising community organisations and/or individuals who have joined forces to achieve a common goal, creating a positive change or trying a new initiative. Whether through a joint project, innovative partnership, or collective initiatives, this award celebrates the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change and creating lasting impact.

A People's Choice Award will open in February for the general public to vote on their favourite finalist.

A Lifetime Service Award

winner will also be announced on the awards show night.

