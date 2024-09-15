A Full-Circle Legacy Of Community Impact And Generosity

Taranaki Foundation Chief Executive Josh Hickford highlights that you don’t need to be wealthy to make a difference. “A bequest is a simple yet powerful way to give. Even modest gifts can have an impact by helping to address community needs.”

Beverley Prankerd has always called Taranaki home. After a career of service in the healthcare field and a lifetime of dedication to her local community, she is grateful to know that the Taranaki Foundation enables her to continue that service and dedication – for generations to come.

Growing up in Eltham with a farming background, Beverley learned early the value of hard work and determination, which guided her career and extensive community involvement. Her professional journey began in 1976 as a nurse in New Plymouth, where she spent five years before moving on to work as a theatre nurse in Stratford and Hāwera. All while balancing her career with farming and raising two daughters.

A significant chapter in her career was her ten-year stint as a Parkinson's Field Officer, where she found great joy working closely with clients and understanding the importance of social interactions and connections.

Beyond her professional life, Beverley has stayed active and involved in local sports like netball and croquet and took up flying after turning 60.

Her adventurous spirit is matched by her commitment to volunteering with the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust and the Hawera Riding for the Disabled (RDA), where she has served as secretary treasurer for five years. "The volunteers at RDA do incredible work, and seeing the positive effects on the riders is truly inspiring," she says.

Beverley credits her philanthropic spirit to her mother, Gwen Muller, a founding member and the first life member of the Rotokare Trust. Gwen passed away in 2016 and left a bequest to the sanctuary, funding a bush classroom.

In November 2023, Beverley learned about the Taranaki Foundation at a donor-recipient event in Hāwera. Inspired by their community endowment model and support for Hawera RDA, she saw an opportunity to leave a lasting impact through a gift in her Will. “I’ve always believed in the importance of giving back. When you have more than enough, it’s about what you can do for others and how you can make a difference in their lives,” Beverley reflects. “Supporting the community through the Taranaki Foundation was a way to ensure that my contributions have a broad and lasting impact.”

While Beverley Prankerd plans to be around for many more years, she understands the value of making a lasting impact beyond her lifetime. “It’s a really warm feeling to know we can make a difference in causes we care about, even after we’re gone,” she says.

Though she modestly downplays her efforts and humorously calls herself a “grumpy old lady”— especially when wrestling with end-of-year financials—Beverley’s commitment and generosity are anything but grumpy. Her full-circle story highlights how one person’s dedication, community involvement, and generous spirit can create a lasting difference.

September is Wills Month in New Zealand, an ideal time to think about the legacy we want to leave behind.

