Waikato River Closed Between Pūkete And Huntly For Tangihanga

Waikato Regional Council will be closing a section of the river between the Pūkete Boat Ramp and Huntly from 12 noon tomorrow (Wednesday, 4 September) until 7pm on Thursday.

This is to allow for the proceedings of the tangihanga of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Only authorised vessels that are part of the tangihanga will have access to this area during this time.

The council’s Maritime Services team will be on the water at Pūkete and Huntly to enforce the closure and have vessels escorting the flotilla during the proceedings.

