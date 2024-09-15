Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waipara Update #6

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:00 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Photo/Supplied

75 firefighters at the Waipara fire in North Canterbury are today focusing on dealing with hotspots across the fire ground and continuing to consolidate control lines.

"Our crews, supported by heavy machinery, will also be working to open two skid sites, which have deep seated burning," Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Commander Brian Keown says.

"These two sites are producing a lot of the visible smoke, which will reduce as work is completed," he says.

Brian Keown says 10mm of rain in the last 24 hours has assisted firefighting efforts and they’ve been able to stop aircraft operations.

"But the fire isn’t extinguished, and the rain has made surfaces slippery and difficult for firefighters and vehicles," he says.

"Overnight our drone identified hotspots and mapped the fire area, which is approximately 108 hectares."

The Waipara Fire Incident management team has reduced in size and is still working out of the Waipara Fire Station.

Fire crews expect to stay at the fire ground for the rest of the week.

The fire began in a forestry block north of Waipara on the evening of 29 August.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 