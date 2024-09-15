Capital Celebrates Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori With Free Māori Language Festival

Wellington City Council welcomes Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara, the Māori Language Festival of Wellington, as part of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori celebrations in the city.

Launched in 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Te Petihana Reo Māori, the Māori Language Petition, the festival is now in its third year of celebrating and providing a platform for te reo Māori through the arts and entertainment.

These events support the Tūpiki Ora Māori Strategy and Tākai Here partnership between Council and mana whenua, and its goal of becoming a bilingual city by 2040.

“As the first Māori Mayor of Pōneke, I’m proud that we are embracing and prioritising te reo Māori here in Te Whanganui-a-Tara,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“It’s important we continue to uplift, support and celebrate te reo Māori, and that we work alongside our Tākai Here partners and hapori Māori to showcase the reo of Te Whanganui-a-Tara for all Wellingtonians to see, hear and experience in a fun and inclusive environment.”

Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara is a free whānau-friendly day of Māori entertainment happening on Saturday 21 September at Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The programme includes the best Kapa Haka from the region, a special screening of the whānau-friendly film ‘The Mountain’, and a reo Māori concert from Stan Walker.

There’ll also be the finals of Waha Kōrero, a brand-new impromptu speech competition for native and highly proficient speakers of te reo Māori.

Also on offer throughout the day is a safe fun zone for tamariki to play, a Māori market with items like clothing and jewellery, and learning resources, and a pop-up café will be selling kai at the event.

Kura Moeahu, Chair of Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa, acknowledges those whose commitment to nurturing and revitalising the language ensures its vibrant future.

“As we celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - Ake Ake Ake, it is the time to honour te reo champions of Te Whanganui-a-Tara, current and next generation. I wish to particularly pay tribute to those who have paved the way, such as Henare Kingi, Piripi Walker, Huirangi Waikerepuru, and many others whose dedication and passion have left a lasting legacy.”

Chair of Taranaki Whānui, Te Whatanui Winiata says: “Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori is a time to celebrate the resilience and strength of our reo champions in Te Upoko o te Ika.

“Our reo champions continue to inspire the next generation of speakers to ensure to reo Māori is a living and breathing part of who we are as Māori.”

Callum Kātene, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Board Chair says Ngāti Toa Rangatira is delighted to support and participate in this celebration of te reo Māori in our city.

“In only a few short years, Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori has become a cornerstone of our collective efforts to revitalise our shared culture and heritage in an inclusive fashion. We are excited to stand beside our Tākai Here partners, Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui and Wellington City Council to champion this exciting event.”

Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori is brought to Te Whanganui-a-Tara by Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, and Wellington City Council, with support from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, Tāwhiri Festivals & Experiences, Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, Streamliner Productions Ltd, ATA Social Media Agency, Te Āti Awa Toa FM and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

For tickets, information, and the full events programme which runs from 14 – 21 September, see tereofest.nz.

Wellington City Council is also proudly supporting several other events and promotions for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, including:

Kia Ora Shorts 2024

Thursday 12 and Friday 13 September | 5.30pm – 8pm | Toi Pōneke

Toi Pōneke and the Wairoa Māori Film Festival presents Kia Ora Shorts 2024, a selection of six Māori-made short films screened for free at Toi Pōneke. Bookings are essential.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori Parade

Monday 16 September | From 9.30am | TSB Arena to Waitangi Park

Join Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori as they hīkoi from TSB Arena to Waitangi Park for waiata, kōrero, and celebrations. The parade will follow the path along the waterfront. Bring your reo signs, flags, and banners, comfortable walking shoes, and singing voice! Register to attend the parade here.

Frozen Reo Māori ki Toi Pōneke

Tuesday 17 September | 1.15pm & 4.15pm | Toi Pōneke

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre is screening Frozen Reo Māori for free for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Bookings are essential.

‘Light Pou’ by WellingtonNZ

Sun 1 Sep - Mon 30 Sep | Wellington Waterfront

For the month of September, eleven Light Pou will be installed along the waterfront, celebrating and promoting te reo Māori. One side of each pou is dedicated to this year’s Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori theme of ‘Ake Ake Ake – A Forever Language’. The other three sides promote WellingtonNZ’s ‘Know Your Reo’ campaign, which provides useful reo Māori phrases that Wellingtonians and All Blacks supporters can use in everyday life.

© Scoop Media

