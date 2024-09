Road Blocked, Palmerston North - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Palmerston North this afternoon.

Police were called to Gillespies Line at Cloverlea about 1.15pm after a single vehicle left the road.

Gillespies Line is closed between The Ramp and Flygers Line while emergency services work at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media