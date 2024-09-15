Feedback Sought On Future Of Representation Arrangements

Kaipara District Council has agreed on an initial proposal for future representation arrangements and will soon be asking the community to have their say.

Undertaking a shortened representation review is a requirement of the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2024, following the decision made at the 7 August council meeting to disestablish the Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward. The shortened review can’t include reconsideration of whether or not there is a Māori ward. Once confirmed, representation arrangements will be in place for at least the 2025 triennial elections.

The arrangements in the Initial Proposal see a mayor elected at-large, and eight councillors elected from three wards. These wards are the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai ward, with three councillors; Otamatea ward, with two councillors; and Wairoa ward, with three councillors. The proposed arrangements include minor boundary adjustments, including transferring a small area of what is currently within the Wairoa ward to the Otamatea ward.

Consultation opens 10 September and runs until 2 October 2024. After considering public feedback, elected members will confirm the final arrangements to be used for the 2025 local elections.

Kaipara District Council Chief Executive Jason Marris encouraged all residents and ratepayers to share their feedback on the proposed representation arrangements.

“Community feedback is crucial in council decision-making in shaping the future representation of our district.”

For more information about the proposal and ways to have your say, please visit kaipara.govt.nz/repreview

