Fatal Crash, Cloverlea
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in
Cloverlea, Palmerston North this afternoon.
Emergency
services were called to Gillespies Line about
1:15pm.
Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died
at the scene.
The road is now open, and the
circumstances of what happened will be
investigated.
