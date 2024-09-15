Road Closure: Puhunui Road, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Puhunui Road in Papatoetoe is closed after a pedestrian
was struck by a car this evening.
The collision was
reported to Police at 6.40pm.
The pedestrian was
critically injured and has been transported to
hospital.
Puhunui Road remains closed while the
Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists are
asked to follow the diversions that are in
place.
