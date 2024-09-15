Road Closure: Puhunui Road, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau

Puhunui Road in Papatoetoe is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a car this evening.

The collision was reported to Police at 6.40pm.

The pedestrian was critically injured and has been transported to hospital.

Puhunui Road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are asked to follow the diversions that are in place.

