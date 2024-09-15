Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Warrant To Arrest – Thomas Emery

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thomas Emery has a warrant to arrest. Photo/Supplied.

Police are seeking to locate Thomas Emery, who has a warrant for his arrest.

He is wanted for escaping custody.

Police believe Emery is somewhere in the wider Auckland area.

Any sightings of Emery should be reported to Police on 111 immediately.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240822/7549.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

