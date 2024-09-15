Warrant To Arrest – Thomas Emery

Thomas Emery has a warrant to arrest. Photo/Supplied.

Police are seeking to locate Thomas Emery, who has a warrant for his arrest.

He is wanted for escaping custody.

Police believe Emery is somewhere in the wider Auckland area.

Any sightings of Emery should be reported to Police on 111 immediately.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240822/7549.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

