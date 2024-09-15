Warrant To Arrest – Thomas Emery

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search
Thomas
Emery has a warrant to arrest.
Photo/Supplied.
Police are seeking
to locate Thomas Emery, who has a warrant for his
arrest.
He is wanted for escaping
custody.
Police believe Emery is somewhere in the
wider Auckland area.
Any sightings of Emery should be
reported to Police on 111 immediately.
If you have any
information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on
105, quoting file number 240822/7549.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
