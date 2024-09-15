Appeal For Information - Fatal Incident, SH23, Raglan

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man on SH23 last night, after it is believed he was struck by a vehicle while walking with his dog.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of SH23 and Nga Mai Rd east of Raglan shortly before 7pm, and the man was discovered deceased.

Work is now underway to understand what has occurred, as well as to formally identify the victim.

A number of people are currently assisting with our enquiries, however we would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed this incident.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man walking with a dog on SH23 in or near Raglan between 4.30pm-7pm yesterday, or anyone who has captured dashcam footage from the incident or surrounding times.

Particular vehicles of interest are a silver 2009 Ford Falcon saloon, registration FDF332, and a silver 2011 Mazda Axela saloon, registration PZD720.

Anyone with information should get in touch through our 105 service, quoting file number 240904/4878.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

