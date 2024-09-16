Fatal Crash: SH39, Ngāhinapōuri

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 39, Ngāhinapōuri last night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 8pm.

One person died at the scene, with a second person taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

