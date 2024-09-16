Fatal Crash: SH39, Ngāhinapōuri
Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 39, Ngāhinapōuri last night.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported just before 8pm.
One
person died at the scene, with a second person taken to
hospital in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash
Unit attended, and enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
