Duo Arrested Following Serious Incident, Wellington

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Steven Braybrook:

Two people have been arrested following a serious incident in Wellington this morning.

At around 9am, a Police unit sighted two people with a vehicle of interest in a carpark on Athol Crescent, where they parked and approached on foot.

Upon sighting Police, the pair entered the vehicle where they have reversed into the parked patrol car before driving towards two Police officers.

Thankfully, the officers were not injured, however, the patrol car has sustained considerable damage.

The vehicle then drove into the Hutt Valley area, where it was successfully spiked heading south from Upper Hutt towards the Haywards.

Due to the manner of driving, a pursuit was not initiated by Police.

The vehicle was tracked through traffic cameras onto Flightys Road, where the occupants have exited the spiked vehicle.

The pair have then approached and stolen a member of the public’s vehicle and driven north on Transmission Gully.

Thankfully, the member of the public is uninjured, and Police is providing them with support.

The newly stolen vehicle was successfully spiked near the Paekākāriki State Highway 59 intersection with Transmission Gully where it has crashed into the centre barrier.

A 40-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were uninjured and were arrested at the scene without incident.

A large amount of Police property and private property were damaged during this incident.

Police are investigating the incident and serious charges are being considered.

