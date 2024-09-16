Balmoral Fire Update #2 and #1

#2

The large vegetation fire at Tokarahi in Waitaki is now contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Commander Bobby Lamont says the fire flared up earlier today with flames reaching six to eight metres.

"Then around 1pm, rain forced our three ground crews working with hand tools to stop work," he says.

Air operations were also sat down due to weather.

"Rain and cooler weather has helped to suppress the fire and a late afternoon flyover found no evidence of smoke or hotspots," he says.

"We have now stopped all firefighting operations for the day. The landowner will monitor the fire ground over night and crews will be back at 6.30am tomorrow morning to continue operations."

The vegetation fire started yesterday around midday and has burnt through 806 hectares of farmland, tussock and scrub.

The next update will be around 9am tomorrow.

#1

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are battling a large vegetation fire near Tokarahi, Waitaki this morning.

Incident Controller Bobby Lamont says crews were alerted to the out of control burn off around midday yesterday.

"Strong winds fanned the fire overnight and it has now burnt through approximately 400 hectares of farmland, tussock and scrub," he says.

"The fire is not yet contained nor controlled and we have six helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft and seven crews responding.

"Much of the fire-ground is not easily accessible for our vehicles and we have having to airlift our firefighters in.

"Winds are forecast to gust up to 100 kilometres per hour here today. We anticipate we’ll be at this fire for some days," he says.

A Command Unit has been set up near the fire-ground.

" It's very dry in the Waitaki valley and Central Otago and we ask anyone considering lighting an outdoor fire to check the weather and wind forecast before they proceed," Bobby Lamont says.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for further Information and fire safety advice.

