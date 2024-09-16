Homicide Investigation Opened Into Man’s Death

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson:

Police are investigating following the death of a man in Northland overnight.

Officers were called to Kaitaia Hospital about 11.40pm, after a seriously injured man was dropped off in a vehicle.

Sadly, he died a short time later.

Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death and are examining a number of relevant scenes.

The investigation is in its early stages and we working to locate people who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

