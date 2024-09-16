Workplace Related Death, Kaihere
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a quadbike rolled on a Kaihere
farm in the Hauraki District, Saturday 7
September.
Emergency services responded to the scene
around 4pm and one person was located deceased.
The
Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene
examination.
WorkSafe have been advised and enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
