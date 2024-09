Serious Crash, Grieve Road, Otakiri - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to a single vehicle crash where a car has gone off the road on Grieve Road, Otakiri, Whakatane District.

Emergency services responded to the scene around 9:15am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersection of Grieve and Powell Road and the top of Grieve Road.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

