Welcoming Week Celebrates Cultural Diversity

International student Amalka Udayangani moved to New Zealand from Sri Lanka in August 2024 and says being a student has made the transition so much easier. (Photo/Supplied)

Nau mai rā – ‘we are glad you are here’, is the theme for Welcoming Week 2024.

Welcoming Week New Zealand — Te Wiki o Manaaki Aotearoa runs from 6 –15 September and is an annual celebration showcasing how communities across Aotearoa are working to be more welcoming places for all, including newcomers.

Migrant, Beverly Vokia-Scarlett has always found Tauranga to be a welcoming city.

She moved to Tauranga 27 years ago with her Kiwi-born husband and their family, from Guadacanal, Solomon Islands - a country between Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

She instantly embraced her new life.

“Now I am married to a Kiwi, it’s a new culture, new home, new environment, new city, new country. That’s how I look at it,” she said.

“I think New Zealanders are a very friendly and welcoming people. If they were not welcoming, we wouldn’t be here. I feel like people are glad I am here.”

In 27 years she has seen Tauranga grow and has been happy to see it expand for the benefit of its people, especially migrants.

“It’s an interesting city, it grows so quickly. When we first came here, there was one bus that would come around, and now, it’s so easy to get around. So many migrants don’t drive and it’s really helpful.”

Beverly is an early childhood teacher and loves walks around Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa. She especially enjoys smiling at people she passes.

“If you don’t have much, but you smile, it gives a lot.”

International Student Amalka Udayangani, from Sri Lanka, agrees that a smile can go a long way.

Amalka, along with her husband and school-aged children, moved to New Zealand less than a month ago.

Studying has made her transition so much easier, and she is delighted with the differences between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

“Whoever you meet has a nice smile and says good morning. In my country, if you meet somebody, they just walk and mind their own business. But it’s so comfortable, and I have met lovely people here.”

While her husband and children remained in Auckland after their initial move, Amalka came to Tauranga on her own to begin her studies and has settled in quickly.

Her advice for newcomers is to ask questions and get to know people.

“In my experience, I was very nervous, but after two-to-three days, it was gone. No one lets me feel alone. Everyone at the campus is so friendly.”

Tauranga City Council aims to have a strong and vibrant city, where everyone feels included, has a sense of belonging, and opportunities to succeed.

To help newcomers feel supported and welcome, Council partners in initiatives to improve the wellbeing of all people who call Tauranga home. These initiatives include the establishment of a quarterly multi-ethnic forum, a Tauranga/Western Bay Global Ambassador programme, welcoming planting days for new citizens, and supporting cultural events.

Paula Naude, Council Manager for Community Development and Emergency Management, said newcomers and migrants form an essential part of our city.

“We are pleased to see new migrants moving to Tauranga to put down roots. They enhance diversity, and bolster our workforce, adding their much-needed expertise and experience.”

There are a number of fantastic events for newcomers and the wider community to participate in, including a Multicultural Family Picnic hosted by Multicultural Tauranga on Saturday 14 September, a free library tour, and an information session on using public transport by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

There are also some vibrant cultural events being held during the week such as the Fiesta Patrias De Chile (Chilean Independence Day), as well as the Brazilian Fair - part of the Pāpāmoa Sports and Recreation Centre’s 30th birthday community celebration.

Learn more about Welcoming Week and the range of activities to get involved with.

Beverly Vokia-Scarlett moved to New Zealand 27 years ago, from the Solomon Islands. In that time, she says the city has changed so much. (Photo/Supplied)

