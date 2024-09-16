Pair Find Themselves Stuck In The Mud

A vehicle spotted travelling at high speed and weaving along the motorway has landed two youths in the hands of Police.

Just after 3am, Police were alerted to a vehicle driving dangerously on the Southern Motorway near Grafton.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Juliet Burgess, says officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, however it failed to do so.

“The unit elected not to pursue the vehicle and it was quickly picked up by the Police Eagle helicopter.

“Eagle observed the vehicle travel to Game Place, Papakura, where it was driven into a reserve and became stuck in the mud.

“Occupants of the vehicle have exited and attempted to push it out of the mud before fleeing on foot.”

Inspector Burgess says the pair were then quickly taken into custody without incident.

“This is another great example of multiple Police resources successfully working together.

“Our staff from across Tāmaki Makaurau worked together to ensure this incident could be brought to a safe conclusion.”

A 12 and 13-year-old have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

