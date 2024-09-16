Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pair Find Themselves Stuck In The Mud

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A vehicle spotted travelling at high speed and weaving along the motorway has landed two youths in the hands of Police.

Just after 3am, Police were alerted to a vehicle driving dangerously on the Southern Motorway near Grafton.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Juliet Burgess, says officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, however it failed to do so.

“The unit elected not to pursue the vehicle and it was quickly picked up by the Police Eagle helicopter.

“Eagle observed the vehicle travel to Game Place, Papakura, where it was driven into a reserve and became stuck in the mud.

“Occupants of the vehicle have exited and attempted to push it out of the mud before fleeing on foot.”

Inspector Burgess says the pair were then quickly taken into custody without incident.

“This is another great example of multiple Police resources successfully working together.

“Our staff from across Tāmaki Makaurau worked together to ensure this incident could be brought to a safe conclusion.”

A 12 and 13-year-old have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 