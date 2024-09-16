Have You Seen Samantha?

Have you seen Samantha? Photo/Supplied. Police are appealing for any sightings Of Samantha. Photo/Supplied.

Police are appealing for any sightings of 54-year-old Samantha Hives, who has been reported as missing from the Westmere area.

Samantha was last seen near William Denny Avenue at about 4pm yesterday.

She is described as about 167cms tall with hazel eyes and brown/grey straight hair and was wearing a black and white striped dress and no shoes.

Samantha was using a walker, which was later found at a bus stop near Cox’s Bay Reserve.

It’s possible she has taken a bus from West End Road.

Police and Samantha’s family have concerns for her health and wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240909/1836.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

