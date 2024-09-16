Kaitaia Homicide: Name Release
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now formally release the name of the victim in
Saturday night’s homicide in Kaitaia.
He was
22-year-old Arthur James Randy Rhodes Honey Boy Kara Tahere
of Auckland.
Our thoughts are with his whānau and
friends at this time.
A 29-year-old woman remains
before the Court, charged with
murder.
