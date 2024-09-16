Update – Serious Crash, Mikikihi
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious two-vehicle
crash on the Waimate Highway (SH1) this morning.
The
road is expected to be closed for some
time.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists should
continue to avoid the area, if
possible.
