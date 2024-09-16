Road Blocked, SH7, Mawheraiti - Tasman
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 7, Ikamatua Highway is blocked near
Mawheraiti following a two-vehicle crash.
Police were
alerted to the crash around 9.30am.
There are no
reported injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area if possible and expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more