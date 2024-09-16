Name Release: Fatal Crash, State Highway 2, Otoko

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash on State Highway 2, Otoko on 4 September.

She was 55-year-old Gardenia Cinnamon Te Kani, from Gisborne.

Our thoughts are with her whānau and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

