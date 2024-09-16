Name Release: Fatal Crash, State Highway 2, Otoko
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died
following a crash on State Highway 2, Otoko on 4
September.
She was 55-year-old Gardenia Cinnamon Te
Kani, from Gisborne.
Our thoughts are with her whānau
and loved ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
