Police Seek Sightings Of Cassandra

The 50-year-old woman was last seen at her Hamilton address on 10 September.

Cassandra's family, and Police, are concerned for her welfare and would like her to return home safely.

It is possible she is travelling to Whangārei or the Rotorua/Taupō areas.

If you believe you may have seen Cassandra or have information which might help us locate her, please call 111 and the quote file number 240910/5497.

© Scoop Media