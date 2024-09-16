SH5 Closed Following Serious Crash, Tapapa - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 5, Tapapa is closed between Webster Road
and Whites Road following a crash.
The three-vehicle
crash was reported to Police at 3:35pm.
Initial
indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect lengthy
detours.
