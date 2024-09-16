Bader Homicide: Name Release

Police can now confirm the name of the boy who died following a critical incident in Bader, Hamilton on 1 September.

He was 8-year-old Zahquiel-John Thomas Patrick Taipeti of Bader.

Police would like to extend our sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult time.

A 37-year-old man remains before the court charged with murder and assault.

