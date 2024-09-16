Bader Homicide: Name Release
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the boy who died
following a critical incident in Bader, Hamilton on 1
September.
He was 8-year-old Zahquiel-John Thomas
Patrick Taipeti of Bader.
Police would like to extend
our sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult
time.
A 37-year-old man remains before the court
charged with murder and
assault.
© Scoop Media
