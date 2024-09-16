Nominations Open For Porirua Sports Awards

It’s that time, again, where the city gears up to highlight excellence and achievement via the Porirua Sports Awards.

The awards, which now have a dedicated webpage on the Council website, are open for nominations until 5pm, 4 October.

The big awards night takes place at Te Rauparaha Arena on Wednesday, 6 November.

Awards categories are young sportsman and young sportswoman (aged under 19 years on 31 August, 2024); individual sportswoman and sportsman; disabled sportsperson; team; coach; volunteer; and service to sport. The qualifying period for achievement is 1 September 2023 to 31 August 2024.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the sports awards are the perfect way to acknowledge effort and excellence in the past 12 months from sportspeople, along with recognising those in the volunteer and service categories who have made an indelible mark on their chosen sport.

"The awards night is one I look forward to, as Porirua is well-known for punching well above its weight when it comes to exploits on the field, the court, in the water and everywhere else," she says.

"I can’t wait to hear the stories of what has taken place in the last year, not just by the sportspeople, but by the people that ultimately support them to reach those heights.

"What makes sport so vibrant in our city is the mahi of our volunteers and parents and coaches who do so much to foster that continued success."

The Porirua Sports Awards were first held at a hotel in Cannons Creek in 1969. Previously run by a trust, the awards have been overseen by the Council for more than 10 years now.

Last year, All Black TJ Perenara was inducted into the Arena’s Hall of Fame and rugby enjoyed a good night overall, as Wellington Lions skipper Du’Plessis Kirifi won the sportsman and premier awards.

poriruacity.govt.nz/sports-awards

© Scoop Media

