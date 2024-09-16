Mayor Welcomes Jetstar Announcement

Mayor Paula Southgate has today welcomed news that Jetstar will start flying between Australia and Hamilton.

“This is a huge win for our city and region. Air travel plays a major role in economic and social connectivity, and this will open up Hamilton to Australia and the world,” said Mayor Southgate.

“I’m sure Hamiltonians will be excited to have direct access across the ditch. But this will also give our local economy a tremendous boost, by creating jobs, opening up business opportunities, and bringing tourists here to eat, play and stay in our city and region.”

65,000 additional travellers inbound to Hamilton Airport are anticipated, that will generate 360 new jobs and an additional $45m to our regional economy.

Hamilton City Council has a 50 percent ownership stake in Hamilton Airport, which operates as an independently governed CCO.

