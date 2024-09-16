Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Welcomes Jetstar Announcement

Monday, 16 September 2024, 8:19 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Mayor Paula Southgate has today welcomed news that Jetstar will start flying between Australia and Hamilton.

“This is a huge win for our city and region. Air travel plays a major role in economic and social connectivity, and this will open up Hamilton to Australia and the world,” said Mayor Southgate.

“I’m sure Hamiltonians will be excited to have direct access across the ditch. But this will also give our local economy a tremendous boost, by creating jobs, opening up business opportunities, and bringing tourists here to eat, play and stay in our city and region.”

65,000 additional travellers inbound to Hamilton Airport are anticipated, that will generate 360 new jobs and an additional $45m to our regional economy.

Hamilton City Council has a 50 percent ownership stake in Hamilton Airport, which operates as an independently governed CCO.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 