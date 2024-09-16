Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man To Front Court After Crashing Into House

Monday, 16 September 2024, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man will appear in Court after allegedly driving his car into three vehicles before crashing into a house in Hillpark last night.

At around 10pm, emergency services were called following a report a vehicle had collided with a house and into a child’s bedroom on Pantera Way.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Mark Chivers, says it was extremely lucky there were no injuries.

“It was incredibly fortunate no one was seriously injured, however there’s been extensive damage caused to the property and the other vehicles.”

Inspector Chivers says the advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive after drinking is simple – don’t do it.

“People who drive while impaired by alcohol are putting themselves at risk, as well as everyone else on the road.

“This whole situation could have been avoided if the driver had made a different decision.”

A 36-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

