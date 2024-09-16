Funding Available To Support Youth-focused Projects In Porirua

Applications open today for Porirua City Council’s Young People’s Fund, with two different tiers of funding available this year.

Two grants of $50,000 a year, for up to three years, are available, as well as up to six grants of $6000 as a one-off payment.

"We make these grants available to support projects that will have a significant impact on children and young people living in Porirua," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

The Te Kiwa Nui Polyfest was one recipient of a Young People's Fund grant in 2023. (Photo/Supplied)

"Projects that have been successful in the past were focused on supporting our city’s young people to take on new challenges and learn new skills."

Groups of young people are welcome to apply, so long as they are supported by a legal organisation, such as a school or not-for-profit group, to help guide the project.

Organisations that have an idea for a project that would benefit rangatahi and tamariki in Porirua are also welcome to apply.

Projects that support areas such as diversity and inclusion, the environment, and health and wellbeing will receive priority when it comes to funding decisions.

"We want to ensure projects that receive funding will reflect our aim to keep tamariki and rangatahi at the heart of our city," says Mayor Baker.

The $50,000 grants are available every three years. In 2021 they were awarded to Porirua East Kāhui Ako and Ngā Uri o Whiti Te Ra Mai Le Moana Trust.

Recipients of the $6000 grants last year were for projects ranging from oral health educational sessions for tamariki with autism, TRY challenges at Porirua schools to encourage physical and mental wellbeing, the establishment of a community garden at WELLfed in Porirua East, and the Te Kiwa Nui Polyfest at Te Rauparaha Arena.

