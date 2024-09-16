Concern Over Funding Cuts Affecting Front-line Services

Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) is very concerned about Oranga Tamariki cancelling and reducing front-line service contracts that impact around 800 clients, says PSN’s Interim CEO, Pam Elgar.

“The cuts equate to around $1.5m of funding. As a result of the funding cuts, PSN is currently consulting with staff on a proposal that could see the reduction of around 14 full-time equivalent roles (10%).

“These are front-line social workers and counsellors who help people to parent effectively, keep families functioning and prevent serious intervention from Oranga Tamariki, health or justice services. Our staff (some based in schools) also help vulnerable children and young people deal with a range of issues (such as family violence trauma, bullying, anxiety) which improves school attendance and achievement. The effectiveness of such programmes is supported by research undertaken by Oranga Tamariki’s Evidence Centre in 2020 (Oranga Tamariki Early Intervention: A synthesis of recent research and evaluations).

“PSN is particularly concerned about the 800 or so vulnerable whānau who will be left with little or no support for caring for their tamariki. Our understanding is that whilst there is reference to clients transitioning to other community providers, they are also facing cuts and may not be able to pick up the need.

“PSN has been providing support to New Zealand communities for over 140 years and we know from experience that such reductions in social investments leads to greater costs for everyone later. We’re worried that there will be a drop in the health, wellbeing and achievement of children and their whānau and an increase in costly social, educational, health, and justice issues. The ripple effect impacts all New Zealanders.”

As a valued partner (with 140 years of service) PSN will continue to work constructively with government and communities to deliver impactful, value-for-money solutions to the issues our country is grappling with.

Our vision is “a better life for everyone”; an Aotearoa New Zealand where all children and their whānau get a fair go and are able to fully contribute to their community and our country.

© Scoop Media

