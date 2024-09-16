Gang Members Arrested In Wairoa During Gang Conflict Warrant

Inspector Danny Kirk, Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander:

Several gang members have been arrested and charged in Wairoa in the last week, after the issuing of a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023.

The Act enables Police to apply for special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

The Gang Conflict Warrant was sought by Eastern District Police following an incident on Grey Street on 10 September, where a house was shot at and cars were set on fire.

A woman suffered serious burns as a result and it was fortunate that more people were not seriously injured.

The use of serious violence and firearms in public places will not be tolerated and gangs can expect a stern response from Police when members of the public are put at risk by their actions.

Police conducted 15 vehicles stops while the Gang Conflict Warrant was in place.

As a result of these vehicle stops, five gang members – a mix of Mongrel Mob and Black Power - were arrested and charged with a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, driving while disqualified, and breach of bail.

Various quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis were located, along with knives and other weapons including a set of knuckle dusters with a blade attached.

Police also impounded three vehicles.

In addition to the five arrests during vehicle stops, a 24-year-old patched Black Power member was arrested on 13 September and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, after two firearms were located at his address.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Alongside the work carried out by officers in Wairoa, Tairāwhiti Police are continuing to investigate a report of shots being fired at a house on Glasgow Crescent overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday last week. Nobody was injured in this incident, however the occupants of the house were understandably shaken.

Police would like to thank members of the public who got in touch with information to assist Police enquiries since last week. We urge anyone who has concerns about criminal offending by gangs in their community to contact Police so this can be investigated.

