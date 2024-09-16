Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gang Members Arrested In Wairoa During Gang Conflict Warrant

Monday, 16 September 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Danny Kirk, Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander:

Several gang members have been arrested and charged in Wairoa in the last week, after the issuing of a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023.

The Act enables Police to apply for special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

The Gang Conflict Warrant was sought by Eastern District Police following an incident on Grey Street on 10 September, where a house was shot at and cars were set on fire.

A woman suffered serious burns as a result and it was fortunate that more people were not seriously injured.

The use of serious violence and firearms in public places will not be tolerated and gangs can expect a stern response from Police when members of the public are put at risk by their actions.

Police conducted 15 vehicles stops while the Gang Conflict Warrant was in place.

As a result of these vehicle stops, five gang members – a mix of Mongrel Mob and Black Power - were arrested and charged with a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, driving while disqualified, and breach of bail.

Various quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis were located, along with knives and other weapons including a set of knuckle dusters with a blade attached.

Police also impounded three vehicles.

In addition to the five arrests during vehicle stops, a 24-year-old patched Black Power member was arrested on 13 September and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, after two firearms were located at his address.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Alongside the work carried out by officers in Wairoa, Tairāwhiti Police are continuing to investigate a report of shots being fired at a house on Glasgow Crescent overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday last week. Nobody was injured in this incident, however the occupants of the house were understandably shaken.

Police would like to thank members of the public who got in touch with information to assist Police enquiries since last week. We urge anyone who has concerns about criminal offending by gangs in their community to contact Police so this can be investigated.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 