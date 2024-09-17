Community Invited To Shape The Future Of Foxton And Foxton Beach

Horowhenua District Council is inviting residents to help shape the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach by providing feedback on the Draft Foxton and Foxton Beach Community Plan.

After months of consultation and planning, the draft plan is now open for public feedback. This plan builds on ideas shared by the community during workshops held in May, July, and August 2024 and outlines a comprehensive vision for the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach.

The draft plan is centred around six key themes for the community: protecting and enhancing the natural environment, fostering our inclusive and proud community spirit, recognising our unique cultures and safeguarding our character and authentic sense of place, commercial and tourism activities providing varied employment opportunities, ensuring infrastructure meets community needs, and enhancing our community organisation, facilities and assets. These key themes were shaped by community input and are seen as essential for the long-term sustainability of the area.

Deputy Mayor David Allan stresses the importance of local participation, encouraging residents to get involved: "We've heard some great ideas from the community, but now it's time to ensure the plan truly reflects everyone's aspirations. Your feedback will help us get it right. This is a unique chance to shape the future of our town."

To view the draft plan and share your thoughts, visit Let’s Kōrero, the Council's online engagement platform, at letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/foxton-and-foxton-beach-draft-community-plan.

Feedback closes at 5pm on Friday 25 October 2024. Feedback received will be used to refine the plan before the final version is presented to the community in November 2024.

