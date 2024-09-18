Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shannon Community Achieves Record Low Water Consumption

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 10:28 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Shannon community is leading the way with its water conservation efforts.

For the first time since records began, Shannon’s reticulated water network has met performance measures under the Infrastructure Leakage Index – a worldwide benchmark for water supply networks.

The index measures how much water in the network is lost via leaks, by comparing the ratio between current real water losses over unavoidable real losses.

Water Quality Conservation and Supply Lead Albert Hoffmann, or The Leak Geek as he is affectionately known, is leading the rollout of water meters across the district.

In March 2024, water meter installation began in Shannon, as it was the water supply with the highest leakage. Approximately 27% of the district have had the new smart water meters installed since the project started.

Water meter installed (Photo/Supplied)

Why is this good for the community?

Shannon’s Water Demand is now less than half what we are allowed to take from the Mangaore Stream as part of our resource consent conditions. This compares to February 2024 when we were close to our consent limit of 1.2 million litres per day. And while seasonal variation needs to be considered - winter consumption is usually lower than peak demand in summer - the change is significant.

As well as being good for the whenua, it also means there is not as much pressure to invest straight away in expensive infrastructure to keep up with the demands of growth.

Miranui Ward Councillor Paul Olsen says “We are grateful to the community for doing their part to reduce their water consumption and fix leaks that have been identified. The water meter project has also enabled Council to identify leaks in the network and at the toby and fix them straight away, which has led to much greater efficiency of the network.”

Shannon meter install map (Photo/Supplied)

What is next for the water meter project?

80% of water connections in Shannon now have a smart meter installed. The remaining 20% require maintenance which will be undertaken by Council contractors, after which meters can be installed.

In May Council began water meter installation in Foxton (the water supply with the second highest leakage), with 1076 meters installed to date. 76% of water connections in Foxton now have a smart meter installed with the remaining 24% still requiring maintenance.

In July, the focus shifted to Levin, with around 1930 of water connections now smart metered and installation still in progress.

The water meter project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and comes at a cost of approximately $6m, which was approved as part of Council Long Term Plan Amendment 2021-2041.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 