Government Should Intervene To Protect Local Manufacturing Jobs

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff is calling on the Government to intervene and protect local manufacturing, following the announced closure of the pulp and paper mill at Penrose, Auckland, which is off the back of the recently announced closure of two mills in the Ruapehu district.

“It’s devastating that so soon after the news about the Ruapehu mills, we are now seeing another pulp and paper mill go under, and around 75 job losses,” said Wagstaff.

“This points to increasing market failure in a critical industry, which will have severe impacts for local communities and New Zealand’s manufacturing sector.

“The Government should show some leadership and intervene to protect communities from further mill closures and job losses.

“This Government pretends it has a plan to improve the life of kiwis, and to build our economy, but we look at the choices they are making, the reality is their inaction speaks louder than words.

“At a time when the country is facing economic uncertainty and rising unemployment, ministers should be doing a lot more to support local manufacturers, including by stepping up with a plan to ensure power price stability.

“Our thoughts are with FIRST Union and E tū members and all workers at the Penrose mill who are facing the awful prospect of losing their jobs,” said Wagstaff.

