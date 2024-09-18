Federated Farmers Celebrates 125-year Legacy

Today Federated Farmers are marking a significant milestone in the organisation's history: 125 years of proudly standing up for farmers.

"Bringing together New Zealand’s different farming groups into one strong and united voice is no mean feat at the best of times," says Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford.

"To have done it consistently for 125 years, through all of the challenges and opportunities that have come our way, is something Federated Farmers are incredibly proud of.

"We’ve been there with farmers through it all: the booms and busts of farming, different political cycles, market downturns, significant land use change, and the removal of subsidies.

"Different personalities and issues have come and gone, but our commitment to New Zealand’s farming families has never faltered."

The federation’s roots go back to 18 September 1899, when the first Farmers’ Union branch was formed in Kaitaia by Northland dairy farmer Thomas Portland Smith.

A decade later, in 1910, similar maneuvering was happening in Canterbury with the formation of the Sheep Owners’ Federation by Henry Acland, of Mt Peel station.

In the aftermath of World War 2, a significant milestone was reached as the Farmers’ Union and Sheep Owners’ Federated merged into a single body: Federated Farmers of New Zealand.

"Those forward-thinking farmers and early rural advocates were quick to recognise the need for farmers to come together as one unified voice," Langford says.

"They knew that farmers and rural communities are so much stronger when we stand collectively, and that same approach couldn’t be more relevant in today’s political environment.

"That’s why whenever there’s an issue important to rural communities - whether that be banking, roading, or impractical farming rules - Federated Farmers are there as an advocate."

Langford says, since the day the organisation was formed, they have played a significant role in New Zealand’s history that even critics and detractors find difficult to dismiss.

"Federated Farmers have one of the most recognisable, trusted and respected brands in the country - and that’s taken time to build over the years.

"When I look back on some of the respected names to have gone through Federated Farmers leadership over the years, that’s a legacy I’m very, very proud to be a part of."

Langford says Federated Farmers have to navigate differences between various sectors and provinces, but that’s where the organisation’s strength comes from.

"We’re an incredibly democratic and diverse grassroots organisation, and there’s always plenty of robust debate on the big issues affecting farming.

"That’s what really sets us apart from other organisations. We can’t just take a position that works for dairy, meat and wool, or arable farmers.

"We have to really confront those tough discussions as a collective group and find a pan-sector position that will work for all farmers - not just one sector."

None of the work Federated Farmers do would be possible without the support of loyal members who choose to pay a sub each year, Langford says.

If you support Federated Farmers’ work for New Zealand’s rural communities, call 0800 327 646 and become a member today.

A few significant milestones in Federated Farmers history:

- 1922 - Meat Export Control Act initiated by NZ Farmers’ Union president Sir William Polson to ensure a fair share of export meat profits for farmers.

- 1925 - Women’s Division of the NZ Farmers’ Union founded by Florence Polson, Sir William’s wife. It grew to become today’s Rural Women NZ.

- 1969 - first Fieldays held at Te Rapa Racecourse. The idea of John Kneebone, later a Federated Farmers president, it was a success and grew to become a multi-billion-dollar event.

- 1977 - Farming leaders worked with the Government to establish the QEII National Trust. Now more than 5000 covenants protect 200,000ha of special natural areas, most of it on farms.

- 2003 - Federated Farmers led the charge against the then Labour Government’s ‘Fart Tax’, an issue we continue to fight until this day!

- 2005 - The Outdoors Access Commission was sparked by Federated Farmers’ orange ribbon campaign, pushing back on a Government proposal for mandated access across farmland to rivers and lakes.

- 2019 - Federated Farmers helped stop the Government bringing in a capital gains tax, saving an estimated $3-6K per farm.

- 2024 - Federated Farmers secured an independent inquiry into rural banking issues to make sure farming families are getting a fair deal.

© Scoop Media