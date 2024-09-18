Stronger Push For Responsible Cat Ownership Likely To See More Councils Require Microchipping & Desexing

Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ) is excited to see a growing trend of local and district councils introducing bylaws requiring the desexing, microchipping, and registration of cats. The most recent being the Far North District, proposing mandatory “chipping and snipping” in a bylaw beginning consultation on 23 September.

New Zealand has 11 regional councils and 67 territorial authorities (of which 6 are unitary authorities, 13 are city councils, and 53 are district councils). Currently, six district councils and three city councils require either desexing or microchipping/registration (or both) in their bylaws. Another two district councils and two city councils are in consultation or decision-making stages (see below for full list).

David Lloyd, CANZ General Manager, says while CANZ have always encouraged responsible pet ownership as a voluntary practice, these new regulations are an essential step forward for the welfare of New Zealand’s feline population.

“We strongly advocate for microchipping and registration, as these tools are vital in reuniting lost pets with their guardians. While it would be ideal for pet owners to take these steps on their own, especially for the well-being of their animals, it’s reassuring to see that more councils are pushing for mandatory compliance.”

Microchipping ensures that a cat’s identity is permanently linked to its guardian’s details, making it easier to return lost pets to their homes. The New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR) - CANZ’s pet microchip database - has around 1000 Approved Users, such as vet clinics and animal shelters, that can scan a found pets microchip and return them to their family. The NZCAR has more than 1.3 million animals registered (including 764,000 cats) and is the database referred to in most bylaws for where people need to add their cat’s microchip details.

Desexing helps prevent unwanted breeding and controls stray cat populations and is especially effective if carried out before the cat reaches sexual maturity which can be as young as 4 months of age. Desexing helps to reduce the negative welfare experiences of homeless cats as well as serving to protect New Zealand’s vulnerable wildlife.

“Both measures are key components of responsible pet ownership, and as more regions develop these bylaws aimed at supporting responsible pet ownership, it’s clear that New Zealand is on a path toward a better future for our companion animals. We’re hoping the writing’s on the wall for other councils to follow suit and create bylaws for responsible cat guardians.” adds Lloyd.

“Many people already have their pet microchipped from the point of adoption – either by the vet, breeder or SPCA, but don’t realise they need to ensure that microchip is registered too. Without that, the microchip is of little value as your details are not linked to your pet if they ever become lost.”

CANZ encourages all cat owners to get ahead of these potential changes, especially before the busy summer season when pets are more likely to wander or go missing. People with pets of all species can easily check their details are on www.animalregister.co.nz and can add microchip details (often found in pet’s vaccine book, adoption paperwork, or by contacting the vet) and registering them for a one-off $15 fee.

“As we continue to see these changes adopted nationwide, we look forward to a future where every pet is microchipped and registered so that their welfare is protected and they have lifelong identification,” says Lloyd.

For more information on microchipping and registering your pet, visit www.animalregister.co.nz.

BYLAWS FROM NORTH TO SOUTH

Note: most local bodies recognise the exemption to desexing for registered breeders, or if a registered veterinarian certifies that undergoing the procedure will place the cat at unnecessary risk.

Far North District Council (Consultation upcoming): Proposing compulsory desexing and microchipping for cats over four months old.

Proposing compulsory desexing and microchipping for cats over four months old. Whangārei District Council: Requires all cats to be desexed, microchipped by six months, and registered with NZCAR.

Requires all cats to be desexed, microchipped by six months, and registered with NZCAR. Ruapehu District Council: Requires cats over six months to be desexed, microchipped, and registered with NZCAR.

Requires cats over six months to be desexed, microchipped, and registered with NZCAR. Whanganui District Council: Requires desexing and microchipping before cats are four months old, with registration on NZCAR.

Requires desexing and microchipping before cats are four months old, with registration on NZCAR. Manawatū District Council: Requires all cats over six months to be desexed.

Requires all cats over six months to be desexed. Palmerston North City Council : Requires cats over six months to be desexed, microchipped, and registered with NZCAR.

: Requires cats over six months to be desexed, microchipped, and registered with NZCAR. Hutt City Council: Requires cats over 12 weeks to be microchipped, registered on NZCAR, and desexed.

Requires cats over 12 weeks to be microchipped, registered on NZCAR, and desexed. Wellington City Council: Requires cats over 12 weeks to be microchipped, registered on NZCAR, and desexed by six months.

Requires cats over 12 weeks to be microchipped, registered on NZCAR, and desexed by six months. Nelson City Council (Consultation until 9 October): Proposing desexing, microchipping, and registration on NZCAR.

Proposing desexing, microchipping, and registration on NZCAR. Tasman District Council (Submissions closed): Proposing desexing, microchipping, and registration on NZCAR.

Proposing desexing, microchipping, and registration on NZCAR. Buller District Council: Requires cats over six months to be desexed, microchipped, and registered with NZCAR.

Requires cats over six months to be desexed, microchipped, and registered with NZCAR. Selwyn District Council: Requires cats over four months to be microchipped and registered with NZCAR.

© Scoop Media

