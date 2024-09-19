Library Workers Call For Councils To Come To The Table To Close Illegal Pay Gap

PSA library worker members are angry at the latest delay to their bargaining for a pay equity settlement, despite employers already recognising that they are underpaying the workers because of illegal gender-based discrimination.

The PSA first lodged the pay equity claim with Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin councils in 2019. The PSA and the councils worked together to assess whether the workers’ roles were undervalued, following the process set out in the Equal Pay Amendment Act.

Both the PSA and the councils agreed that the library workers are underpaid, and they are underpaid because they work in female-dominated roles.

The next step in the process is bargaining a settlement. But the councils have repeatedly delayed this step, even though they have had years to prepare.

"It’s disappointing," said PSA Delegate Tessa Bowler. "The councils have gone through the process with us, and we’ve been transparent and cooperative with them. We want to continue that approach, but they need to come to the table with the same attitude."

The PSA has been told that it’s not a question of whether the councils have money for a settlement.

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi represents over 1000 library assistant roles covered by the claim.

A fair settlement would mean a world of difference to the workers, who help the people in their communities using high-level digital skills, a wealth of knowledge of books, and information about council services such as rates and dog licences.

"The councils have the opportunity to step up and fix a decades-long injustice," said Delegate Kamala Roberts. "Members have told us that being paid properly would mean they could put money aside and save for emergencies, holidays, or retirement. We won’t have to stress about basics like dental check-ups and GP visits."

"We have new bargaining dates set for the end of November. But by then, we will have agreed to the undervaluation over a year ago. So, we’re concerned that it’ll be delayed again," said PSA bargaining advocate Sarah Stone. "Equity delayed is equity denied - we want to make sure the councils understand that."

© Scoop Media

